Integra Resources Embarks on Nevada Drill Program

May 30, 2024 — 07:11 am EDT

Integra Resources Corp (TSE:ITR) has released an update.

Integra Resources Corp. is set to initiate a ~2,000 meter Phase 1 drilling program at the Wildcat Deposit in Nevada, aiming to expand the known oxide mineral resource and test the high-grade breccia target potentially central to the gold mineralization. This exploration, the first significant effort since the 2023 merger with Millennial Precious Metals Corp., may substantially grow the current resource, which includes a Measured and Indicated 829,152 ounces of gold equivalent. The company’s President and CEO expresses high expectations for the program to enhance the future economic prospects of the deposit.

