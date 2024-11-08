News & Insights

Integra Resources Completes Florida Canyon Acquisition

November 08, 2024 — 12:24 pm EST

Integra Resources Corp (TSE:ITR) has released an update.

Integra Resources Corp. has completed its acquisition of Florida Canyon Gold Inc., establishing itself as a new precious metals producer in the Great Basin region. This strategic move, approved by FCGI shareholders, enhances Integra’s resource base and strengthens its financial position, with plans to optimize the Florida Canyon Mine and advance other projects. The transaction involves the issuance of over 65 million Integra shares to former FCGI shareholders.

