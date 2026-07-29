Markets
IART

Integra LifeSciences Swings To Profit In Q2; Trims FY26 Revenue Outlook

July 29, 2026 — 08:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Medical technology company Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART) reported Wednesday net earnings for the second quarter of $4.48 million or $0.06 per share, compared to a net loss of $484.07 million or $6.31 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.56 per share, compared to $0.45 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter edged up 0.8 percent to $418.76 million from $415.61 million in the same quarter last year. Organic revenue grew 0.7 percent.

For the third quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.53 to $0.61 per share on revenues between $410 million and $425 million, with organic revenue growth of 1.9 to 5.7 percent.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $2.40 to $2.50 per share on organic revenue growth of 0.8 to 3.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the company trimmed its revenue guidance to between $1.654 billion and $1.695 billion from the prior forecast between $1.662 billion and $1.702 billion, reflecting the impact of a stronger U.S. dollar on foreign exchange rates.

The Company also initiated production at its Braintree manufacturing facility and remains on track for the planned fourth-quarter relaunch of SurgiMend.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, IART is trading on the Nasdaq at $19.80, up $0.04 or 0.20 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IART

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.