Integra LifeSciences Sees Q4 Revenue Below Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART), a medical technology company, on Thursday announced certain unaudited preliminary fourth quarter and full-year 2020 revenue results.

For the fourth quarter, the company forecast revenue in a range of $387 million to $389 million, representing a decrease of 2.1 percent to 1.6 percent on a reported basis, and down 1.9 percent to 1.4 percent on an organic basis compared to the prior year.

Based on these results, the company projects revenue will be above the midpoint of the fourth quarter outlook range it provided in October. It represents a sequential revenue improvement from the third quarter.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $389.05 million for the quarter.

For fiscal 2020, Integra LifeSciences expects reported revenue in a range of $1.370 billion to $1.372 billion, representing a decrease of 9.7 percent to 9.6 percent on a reported basis and a decrease of 8.8 percent to 8.7 percent on an organic basis. The Street expects revenues of $1.37 billion for the year.

The company will release fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 18, 2021 before the market opens.

On January 4, 2021, Integra LifeSciences completed the divestiture of its Extremity Orthopedics business.

Also, on December 16, 2020, the company said it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ACell, Inc. The company continues to expect this transaction to close in the first quarter of 2021.

