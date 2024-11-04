Integra LifeSciences sees Q4 adjusted EPS 81c-89c, consensus 87c

Sees Q4 revenue $441M-$451M, consensus $448.47M.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on IART:
- Integra LifeSciences reports Q3 adjusted EPS 41c, consensus 39c
- Integra Lifesciences (IART) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- Integra LifeSciences price target lowered to $21 from $26 at Truist
- Integra LifeSciences price target lowered to $18 from $26 at BofA
- Integra LifeSciences upgraded to Neutral from Sell at BTIG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.