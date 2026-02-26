Integra LifeSciences Reports Q4 Loss, Revenue Edges Down

(RTTNews) - Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.70 million, or $0.02 per share for the fourth quarter, compared with a profit of $19.44 million, or $0.25 per share, in the same quarter last year.

Excluding one-time items, the company posted earnings of $63.7 million, or $0.83 per share.

Operating income fell to $23.04 million from $35.63 million a year earlier.

Total revenue edged down 1.7% to $434.93 million from $442.65 million in the prior-year quarter.

Integra LifeSciences expects full-year 2026 revenue of $1.662 billion to $1.702 billion, representing a growth of 1.6% to 4.1%. Adjusted earnings per share are projected at $2.30 to $2.40.

For the first quarter, the company forecasts revenue of $375 million to $390 million, implying a decline of 2% to growth of 1.9%. Adjusted earnings per share are expected in the range of $0.37 to $0.45.

Integra LifeSciences shares closed at $11.59 on Wednesday, up 0.52%.

