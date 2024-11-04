News & Insights

Integra LifeSciences reports Q3 adjusted EPS 41c, consensus 39c

November 04, 2024 — 06:10 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $380.8M, consensus $375.78M. “Our third-quarter results highlight the early progress we are making to identify and remediate the gaps in our quality management system,” said Jan De Witte, president and CEO of Integra LifeSciences (IART). “We are progressing with the implementation of our compliance master plan across our manufacturing and supply chain operations, which will position us to meet robust market demand and more consistently and reliably deliver to customers, patients, and shareholders.”

