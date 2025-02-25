Integra LifeSciences Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results

Integra LifeSciences reported fourth-quarter revenues of $442.6 million, an 11.5% increase, with adjusted earnings per share rising to $0.97.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024. The fourth quarter reported revenues increased by 11.5% to $442.6 million, with adjusted earnings per share rising to $0.97 from $0.89 a year prior. However, the full-year revenues grew only 4.5% to $1.61 billion, with a significant drop in GAAP net income per share to $(0.09) compared to $0.84 in 2023. The company highlighted various business improvements, including the appointment of Mojdeh Poul as President and CEO, strong demand for its product portfolio, and successful acquisition integration. Looking forward, Integra expects 2025 revenues to reach between $1.65 and $1.72 billion, spurred by the demand for its products, despite potential challenges from production delays and regulatory compliance efforts. A conference call will discuss the details further, and the company plans to enhance its quality management systems going forward.

Fourth quarter reported revenues increased by 11.5% compared to the same period in 2023, highlighting strong overall business performance.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share for the fourth quarter increased to $0.97 from $0.89 year-over-year, indicating improved profitability.

Successful integration of the Acclarent acquisition contributed significantly to revenue growth, particularly in the ENT segment, which experienced substantial growth of 321.6% year-over-year.

The company has provided guidance for 2025, expecting revenue growth between 2.4% to 6.5% and indicating positive market demand and future growth potential.

GAAP net income for the full year 2024 was $(6.9) million, a significant decline from $67.7 million in 2023, indicating substantial financial distress.

Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2024 decreased by $47.4 million compared to the prior year, reflecting challenges in maintaining profitability.

Organic sales for the full year 2024 dropped by 1.3%, suggesting difficulties in revenue growth without acquisitions.

What were Integra LifeSciences' fourth-quarter 2024 revenues?

Fourth-quarter 2024 revenues were reported at $442.6 million, indicating an 11.5% year-over-year increase.

How did Integra's adjusted earnings per share change in 2024?

Adjusted earnings per diluted share rose to $0.97 in Q4 2024, up from $0.89 in Q4 2023.

What were the financial results for full-year 2024?

Full-year 2024 revenues reached $1,610.5 million, a 4.5% increase compared to 2023.

Who is the new CEO of Integra LifeSciences?

Mojdeh Poul has been appointed as President and CEO of Integra LifeSciences.

What is the revenue guidance for Integra in 2025?

Integra projects 2025 revenues between $1,650 million and $1,715 million, reflecting growth expectations.

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation





(NASDAQ: IART) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.







Fourth Quarter 2024









Reported revenues were $442.6 million, representing an increase of 11.5% on a reported basis and an increase of 3.5% on an organic basis compared to the fourth quarter 2023.









GAAP earnings per diluted share were $0.25, compared to $0.25 in the fourth quarter 2023.









Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $0.97, compared to $0.89 in the fourth quarter 2023.









Full-Year 2024









Reported revenues were $1,610.5 million, representing an increase of 4.5% on a reported basis and a decrease of 1.3% on an organic basis compared to full-year 2023.









GAAP earnings per diluted share were $(0.09), compared to $0.84 in 2023.









Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $2.56, compared to $3.10 in 2023.









2024 Business Highlights









Expanded international commercial footprint and portfolio; advanced in-China-for-China manufacturing build-out







"As I step into my role leading Integra, I am inspired by the strength of our portfolio, the dedication of our team, and the tremendous potential we have to grow and innovate in high-impact specialty markets. Our fourth-quarter results reflect this strength, with sequential revenue growth driven by robust demand for our leading brands, continued progress in expanding our global presence, and our ongoing commitment to improving supply reliability," said Mojdeh Poul, president and chief executive officer.





"While there is significant work ahead to enhance our quality system and streamline our processes, I am confident in our ability to address these challenges and position Integra for long-term, sustainable growth. By leveraging our competitive strengths, differentiated technologies, commercial expertise, and global presence, we are poised to unlock new opportunities for innovation and deliver greater value to our customers, patients, and shareholders."







Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Summary







Total reported revenues for the fourth quarter were $442.6 million, an increase of 11.5% from the fourth quarter of 2023. Fourth quarter organic revenues were up 3.5% compared to the prior year.





The Company reported GAAP net income of $19.4 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to GAAP net income of $19.8 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, in the prior year.





Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $104.9 million, compared to $100.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. As a percentage of revenue, adjusted EBITDA was 23.7%, a decrease of 160 basis points from the prior year period.





Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $73.3 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $69.1 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.





Cash flows from operations totaled $50.7 million in the fourth quarter and capital expenditures were $29.6 million.





Fourth Quarter 2024 Segment Performance







Codman Specialty Surgical (71% of Revenues)





Total revenues were $314.7 million, representing reported an increase of 15.8% and 4.1% on an organic basis compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.





Sales in Neurosurgery grew 5.1% on an organic basis:





CSF management grew low double-digits driven by BactiSeal® and Certas® Plus





Neuro monitoring grew high single-digits driven by CereLink ICP monitors, BactiSeal and CerebroFlo® EVD catheters.





Advanced energy grew low single-digits driven by CUSA® disposables





Dural access and repair declined low single-digits due to the impact from the recall of patties and strips partially offset by growth in DuraGen®, DuraSeal® and Mayfeild®.









Sales of Instruments were flat on an organic basis due to growth in hospital sales offset by a decrease in alternative site sales due to order timing.





ENT reported revenue growth driven primarily by the Acclarent acquisition.







Tissue Technologies (29% of Revenue)





Total revenues were $128.0 million, representing an increase of 2.1% on a reported and organic basis compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.





Sales in Wound Reconstruction grew 8.2% on an organic basis:





Low-double-digit growth in DuraSorb®, MicroMatrix®, Cytal® and AmnioExcel®





Mid-single-digit growth in Integra Skin









Sales in private label were down 16% on an organic basis due to a component supply delay







Full-Year 2024 Financial Summary







Total reported revenues for the full-year 2024 were $1,610.5 million, an increase of 4.5%, from the prior year. Organic sales for the full-year 2024 were down 1.3% compared to 2023. 2024 Revenues were driven by three quarters of revenue from the Acclarent acquisition offset by production constraints on Integra Skin and intermittent ship holds on various products.





The Company reported GAAP net income of $(6.9) million, or $(0.09) per diluted share, for the full-year 2024, compared to GAAP net income of $67.7 million, or $0.84 per diluted share in 2023.





Adjusted EBITDA for the full-year 2024 was $322.2 million, a decrease of $47.4 million versus the prior year. Full- year adjusted EBITDA margins were 20.0%, a decrease of 400 basis points from the prior year.





Adjusted net income for the full-year 2024 was $196.9 million, or $2.56 per diluted share, compared to $247.8 million, or $3.10 per diluted share in the prior year.







2024 Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Capital Allocation







The Company generated cash flow from operations of $129.4 million for the full-year 2024. Full-year capital expenditures were $104.0 million. Net debt at the end of the year was $1.5 billion, and the consolidated total leverage ratio was 4.0x. As of year-end, the Company had total liquidity of approximately $1.2 billion, including approximately $273 million in cash plus short-term investments and the remainder available under its revolving credit facility.







2025 Revenue and Adjusted Earnings Per Share





Guidance







For the full-year 2025, the Company expects revenues to be in the range of $1,650 million to $1,715 million, representing reported growth of 2.4% to 6.5% and organic growth of 1.0% to 5.0%. 2025 revenue guidance reflects the strong demand for the Company’s portfolio and a full year of the Acclarent acquisition offset by the potential for intermittent ship holds as the company continues to implement its Compliance Master Plan and the strength of the U.S. dollar. Adjusted earnings per diluted share are expected to be between $2.41 and $2.51.





For the first quarter 2025, the Company expects reported revenues in the range of $375 million to $385 million, representing reported growth of 1.6% to 4.4% and organic growth of -6.2% to -3.5%. First quarter 2025 revenue guidance reflects the benefit of the Acclarent acquisition offset by temporary production delays on Integra Skin, intermittent ship-holds as the company continues to implement its Compliance Master Plan and the strength of the U.S. dollar. Adjusted earnings per diluted share are expected to be in the range of $0.40 to $0.45.





Organic sales growth excludes acquisitions as well as the effects of foreign currency.





The Company is providing forward-looking guidance regarding adjusted earnings per diluted share but is not providing a reconciliation to GAAP earnings per share, because certain GAAP expense items are highly variable, and management is unable to predict them with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort. Specifically, the financial impact and timing of divestitures, acquisitions, integrations, structural optimization and efforts to comply with the EU Medical Device Regulation are uncertain, depend on various dynamic factors and are not reasonably ascertainable at this time. These expense items could have a material impact on GAAP results.







Conference Call and Presentation Available Online







Integra has scheduled a conference call for 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, to discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results, and forward-looking financial guidance. The conference call will be hosted by Integra's senior management team and will be open to all listeners. Additional forward-looking information may be discussed in a question-and-answer session following the call. Integra's management team will reference a presentation during the conference call, which can be found on the Investor Relations section of the website at



investor.







integralife







.com



.





A live webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at investor.





integralife





.com. For those planning to participate on the call, please register





here





to receive dial-in details and a unique pin. While not required, it is recommended to join 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website following the call.







About Integra







At Integra LifeSciences, we are driven by our purpose of restoring patients’ lives. We innovate treatment pathways to advance patient outcomes and set new standards of surgical, neurologic, and regenerative care. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands. For the latest news and information about Integra and its products, please visit www.integralife.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties and reflect the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Some of these forward-looking statements may contain words like “will,” “believe,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “might,” “possible,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” "forecast," "guidance," “plan,” “anticipate,” "target," or “continue,” the negative of these words, other terms of similar meaning or they may use future dates. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future financial performance, including projections for revenues, expected revenue growth (both reported and organic), GAAP and adjusted net income, GAAP and adjusted earnings per diluted share, non-GAAP adjustments such as divestiture, acquisition and integration-related charges, intangible asset amortization, structural optimization charges, EU Medical Device Regulation-related charges, charges related to the voluntary global recall of all products manufactured at the Company’s facility in Boston, Massachusetts and the transition of Boston-related manufacturing operations to the Company’s Braintree, Massachusetts facility, and income tax expense (benefit) related to non-GAAP adjustments and other items, and the Company’s expectations and plans with respect to business and operational performance, strategic initiatives, capabilities, resources, product development, product availability and regulatory approvals, including expectations regarding the efficacy of the Company’s compliance master plan to improve the Company's quality system. It is important to note that the Company’s goals and expectations are not predictions of actual performance. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from predicted or expected results. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited, to the following: the ongoing and possible future effects of global challenges, including macroeconomic uncertainties, inflation, supply chain disruptions, trade regulation and tariffs, bank failures and other economic disruptions, and U.S. and global recession concerns, on the Company’s customers and on the Company’s business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows; the Company's ability to execute its operating plan effectively; the Company’s ability to successfully integrate Acclarent and other acquired businesses; the Company’s ability to achieve sales growth in a timely fashion; the Company's ability to manufacture and ship sufficient quantities of its products to meet its customers' demands; the ability of third-party suppliers to supply us with raw materials and finished products; global macroeconomic and political conditions, including the war in Ukraine and the conflict in Israel and Gaza; the Company's ability to manage its direct sales channels effectively; the sales performance of third-party distributors on whom the Company relies to generate revenue for certain products and geographic regions; the Company's ability to access and maintain relationships with customers of acquired entities and businesses; physicians' willingness to adopt and third-party payors' willingness to provide or maintain reimbursement for the Company's recently launched, planned and existing products; initiatives launched by the Company's competitors; downward pricing pressures from customers; the Company's ability to secure regulatory approval for products in development; the Company's ability to remediate quality systems violations; difficulties in implementing the Company’s compliance master plan and realizing the benefits contemplated thereby within the anticipated timeframe, or at all; difficulties or delays in obtaining and maintaining required regulatory approvals related to the transition of the manufacturing to the Company’s Braintree manufacturing facility; the possibility that costs or difficulties related to building and the operationalization of the Braintree facility or the transition of manufacturing activities from the Company’s Boston facility to the Braintree facility will be greater than expected; fluctuations in hospitals' spending for capital equipment; uncertainties inherent in the development of new products and the enhancement of existing products, including FDA approval and/or clearance and other regulatory risks, technical risks, cost overruns and delays; the Company's ability to comply with regulations regarding products of human origin and products containing materials derived from animal source; difficulties in controlling expenses, including costs to procure and manufacture the Company’s products; the ability of the Company to successfully manage leadership and organizational changes and the impact of changes in management or staff levels; the impact of goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges if future operating results of acquired businesses are significantly less than the results anticipated at the time of the acquisitions, the Company's ability to leverage its existing selling organizations and administrative infrastructure; the Company's ability to increase product sales and gross margins, and control non-product costs; the Company’s ability to achieve anticipated growth rates, margins and scale and execute its strategy generally; the amount and timing of divestiture, acquisition and integration-related costs; the geographic distribution of where the Company generates its taxable income; new U.S. and foreign government laws and regulations, and changes in existing laws, regulations and enforcement guidance, which affect areas of our operations including, but not limited to, those affecting the health care industry, including the EU Medical Device Regulation; the scope, duration and effect of U.S. and international governmental, regulatory, fiscal, monetary and public health responses to any future public health crises; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the amount of our bank borrowings outstanding and other factors influencing liquidity; potential negative impacts resulting from environmental, social and governance matters; and the economic, competitive, governmental, technological, and other risk factors and uncertainties identified under the heading “Risk Factors” included in Item 1A of Integra's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.





Discussion of Adjusted Financial Measures





In addition to our GAAP results, we provide certain non-GAAP measures, including organic revenues, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted earnings per diluted share, free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow conversion, and net debt. Organic revenues consist of total revenues excluding the effects of currency exchange rates, revenues from current-period acquisitions and product divestitures. Adjusted EBITDA consists of GAAP net income excluding: (i) depreciation and amortization; (ii) other income (expense); (iii) interest income and expense; (iv) income tax expense (benefit); and (v) those operating expenses also excluded from adjusted net income. The measure of adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by total revenues. The measure of adjusted net income consists of GAAP net income, excluding: (i) structural optimization charges; (ii) divestiture, acquisition and integration-related charges; (iii) EU Medical Device Regulation-related charges; (iv) charges related to the voluntary global recall of products manufactured at the Company’s Boston, Massachusetts facility and distributed between March 1, 2018 and May 22, 2023, as previously disclosed in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 23, 2023 (the “recall”) and the transition of Boston-related manufacturing operations to the Company’s Braintree, Massachusetts facility; (v) intangible asset amortization expense; and (vi) income tax impact from adjustments. The measure of adjusted gross margin is calculated by dividing adjusted gross profit by total revenues. Adjusted gross profit consists of GAAP gross profit adjusted for: (i) structural optimization charges; (ii) divestiture, acquisition and integration-related charges; (iii) charges related to the recall and the transition of Boston-related manufacturing operations to the Company’s Braintree, Massachusetts facility; (iv) EU Medical Device Regulation-related charges; and (v) intangible asset amortization expense. The adjusted earnings per diluted share measure is calculated by dividing adjusted net income attributable to diluted shares by diluted weighted average shares outstanding. The measure of free cash flow consists of GAAP net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. The adjusted free cash flow conversion measure is calculated by dividing free cash flow by adjusted net income. The measure of net debt consists of GAAP total debt (excluding deferred financing costs) less short-term investments, cash and cash equivalents.





Reconciliations of GAAP revenues to organic revenues, GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income, GAAP gross profit to adjusted gross profit, GAAP gross margin to adjusted gross margin, and GAAP earnings per diluted share to adjusted earnings per diluted share all for the quarters and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, GAAP total debt to net debt for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2024, and the GAAP operating cash flow to free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion for the quarters and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, appear in the financial tables in this release.





The Company believes that the presentation of organic revenues and the other non-GAAP measures provide important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. For further information regarding why Integra believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures, and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K regarding this earnings press release filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This Current Report on Form 8-K is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or on our website at



www.integralife.com



.







Investor Relations Contact





:







Chris Ward





(609) 772-7736





chris.ward@integralife.com







Media Contact:







Laurene Isip





(609) 208-8121





laurene.isip@integralife.com





























INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(UNAUDITED)





























(In thousands, except per share amounts)













































Three Months Ended





December 31,









Twelve Months Ended





December 31,













2024









2023









2024









2023









Total revenues





442,645













397,039













1,610,527













1,541,573

















































Costs and expenses:





































Cost of goods sold





193,573













170,546













728,466













656,838













Research and development





31,210













24,284













115,377













104,192













Selling, general and administrative





178,520













163,128













716,983













656,641













Intangible asset amortization





3,715













3,034













21,290













12,376













Total costs and expenses





407,018













360,992













1,582,116













1,430,047













Operating income





35,627













36,047













28,411













111,526













Interest income





4,893













4,549













20,040













17,202













Interest expense





(18,984





)









(13,751





)









(70,632





)









(51,377





)









Gain (loss) from the sale of business





—













—













—













—













Other income, net





1,005













2,013













3,944













3,718













Income (loss) before taxes





22,541













28,858













(18,237





)









81,069













Income tax expense (benefit)





3,106













9,024













(11,293





)









13,328













Net income (loss)





19,435













19,834













(6,944





)









67,741

















































Net income (loss) per share:





































Diluted net income (loss) per share





0.25













0.25













(0.09





)









0.84













Weighted average common shares outstanding for diluted net income per share





76,419













77,959













77,010













80,337

















































Segment revenues and growth in total revenues excluding the effects of currency exchange rates, acquisitions and discontinued products are as follows:





(In thousands)













Three Months Ended









December 31,









Twelve Months Ended









December 31,













2024





2023









Change









2024





2023





Change









Neurosurgery





220,091









210,204









4.7





%









803,816









818,101









(1.7





)%









Instruments





51,029









51,095









(0.1





)%









204,177









203,617









0.3





%









ENT





43,540









10,328









321.6





%









135,643









37,275









263.9





%









Total Codman Specialty Surgical





314,660









271,627









15.8





%









1,143,636









1,058,993









8.0





%

















































Wound Reconstruction and Care





101,527









93,859









8.2





%









350,565









373,986









(6.3





)%









Private Label





26,458









31,553









(16.1





)%









116,326









108,594









7.1





%









Total Tissue Technologies





127,985









125,412









2.1





%









466,891









482,580









(3.3





)%









Total Reported Revenues





442,645









397,039









11.5





%









1,610,527









1,541,573









4.5





%

















































Impact of changes in currency exchange rates





880









—









—













6,084









—









—













Less contribution of revenues from acquisitions





(32,763





)





—









—













(95,049





)





—









—













Less contribution of revenues from divested products





—









—









—













—









(245





)





—













Less contribution of revenues from discontinued products





—









—









—













—









—









—













Total organic revenues



1







410,762









397,039









3.5





%









1,521,563









1,541,328









(1.3





)%

















































(1) Organic revenues have been adjusted to exclude foreign currency (current period), acquisitions and to account for divested and discontinued products.





Items included in GAAP net income and from continuing operations and locations where each item is recorded are as follows:





(In thousands)









Three Months Ended December 31, 2024





































































Item





Total





Amount





COGS(a)









SG&A(b)









R&D(c)









Amort.(d)









OI&E(e)









Tax(f)









Acquisition, divestiture and integration-related charges





2,264









513









315









1,034









—









402









—













Structural Optimization charges





9,083









4,238









4,261









583









—









—









—













EU Medical Device Regulation charges





9,461









1,054









3,933









4,474









—









—









—













Boston Recall/Braintree Transition





11,358









10,966









392









—









—









—









—













Intangible asset amortization expense





26,557









22,842









—









—









3,715









—









—













Estimated income tax impact from above adjustments and other items





(4,902





)





—









—









—









—









—









(4,902





)









Depreciation expense





10,935









—









—









—









—









—









—





















































































a)





COGS - Cost of goods sold













b)





SG&A - Selling, general and administrative













c)





R&D - Research & development













d)





Amort. - Intangible asset amortization













e)





OI&E - Other income & expense













f)





Tax - Income tax expense (benefit)





































Three Months Ended December 31, 2023





























































Item





Total





Amount





COGS(a)









SG&A(b)









R&D(c)





Amort.(d)









OI&E(e)





Tax(f)









Acquisition, divestiture and integration-related charges





7,117









73









8,040









(880





)





—









(116





)





—













Structural Optimization charges





6,216









3,077









3,155









(16





)





—









—









—













EU Medical Device Regulation charges





12,387









2,227









4,653









5,507









—









—









—













Boston Recall/Braintree Transition





8,129









7,370









759









—









—









—









—













Intangible asset amortization expense





20,687









17,653









—









—









3,034









—









—













Estimated income tax impact from above adjustments and other items





(5,272





)





—









—









—









—









—









(5,272





)









Depreciation expense





9,834









—









—









—









—









—









—













































































(a)





COGS - Cost of goods sold













(b)





SG&A - Selling, general and administrative













(c)





R&D - Research & development













(d)





Amort. - Intangible asset amortization













(e)





OI&E - Other income & expense













(f)





Tax - Income tax expense (benefit)

























Items included in GAAP net income and location where each item is recorded are as follows:





(In thousands)









Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024

































































Item





Total Amount





COGS(a)









SG&A(b)









R&D(c)





Amort.(d)









OI&E(e)









Tax(f)









Acquisition, divestiture and integration-related charges





33,626









9,071









25,793









(1,542





)





—









304









—













Structural Optimization charges





24,194









16,195









7,395









604









—









—









—













EU Medical Device Regulation charges





44,570









4,020









18,875









21,674









—









—









—













Boston Recall





45,034









43,175









1,859









—









—









—









—













Intangible asset amortization expense





105,252









83,962









—









—









21,290









—









—













Estimated income tax impact from above adjustments and other items





(48,792





)





—









—









—









—









—









(48,792





)









Depreciation expense





41,449









—









—









—









—









—









—





























(a)





COGS - Cost of goods sold













(b)





SG&A - Selling, general and administrative













(c)





R&D - Research & development













(d)





Amort. - Intangible asset amortization













(e)





OI&E - Other income & expense













(f)





Tax - Income tax expense (benefit)





































Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023





























































Item





Total Amount





COGS(a)









SG&A(b)









R&D(c)





Amort.(d)









OI&E(e)





Tax(f)









Acquisition, divestiture and integration-related charges





25,173









3,045









25,181









(2,188





)





—









(865





)





—













Structural Optimization charges





16,084









8,208









7,943









(67





)





—









—









—













EU Medical Device Regulation charges





46,559









5,813









20,002









20,745









—









—









—













Boston Recall





46,970









46,116









853









—









—









—









—













Intangible asset amortization expense





82,823









70,447









—









—









12,376









—









—













Estimated income tax impact from above adjustments and other items





(37,573





)





—









—









—









—









—









(37,573





)









Depreciation expense





39,704









—









—









—









—









—









—





























(a)





COGS - Cost of goods sold













(b)





SG&A - Selling, general and administrative













(c)





R&D - Research & development













(d)





Amort. - Intangible asset amortization













(e)





OI&E - Other income & expense













(f)





Tax - Income tax expense (benefit)





































INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION





RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS - GAAP NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO





ADJUSTED EBITDA





(UNAUDITED)

































(In thousands)













































Three Months Ended





December 31,









Twelve Months Ended





December 31,













2024









2023









2024









2023













































GAAP net income





19,435













19,834













(6,944





)









67,741













Non-GAAP adjustments:





































Depreciation and intangible asset amortization expense





37,491













30,522













146,701













122,528













Other (income), net





(1,407





)









(1,897





)









(4,248





)









(2,853





)









Interest expense, net





14,091













9,202













50,591













34,175













Income tax expense (benefit)





3,106













9,024













(11,293





)









13,328













Structural optimization charges





9,083













6,216













24,194













16,084













EU Medical Device Regulation charges





9,461













12,387













44,570













46,559













Boston Recall





11,358













8,129













45,034













46,970













Acquisition, divestiture and integration-related charges





2,264













7,117













33,626













25,173













Total of non-GAAP adjustments





85,447













80,700













329,175













301,964













Adjusted EBITDA





104,882













100,534













322,231













369,705













































































INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION





RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS - GAAP NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO





MEASURES OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE





(UNAUDITED)

































(In thousands, except per share amounts)













































Three Months Ended





December 31,









Twelve Months Ended





December 31,













2024









2023









2024









2023













































GAAP net income









19,435













19,834

















(6,944





)









67,741













Non-GAAP adjustments:





































Structural optimization charges









9,083













6,216

















24,194













16,084













Acquisition, divestiture and integration-related charges









2,264













7,117

















33,626













25,173













EU Medical Device Regulation charges









9,461













12,387

















44,570













46,559













Boston Recall









11,358













8,129

















45,034













46,970













Intangible asset amortization expense









26,557













20,687

















105,252













82,823













Estimated income tax impact from adjustments and other items









(4,902





)









(5,272





)













(48,792





)









(37,573





)









Total of non-GAAP adjustments









53,821













49,264

















203,884













180,036













Adjusted net income





$





73,256













69,098













$





196,940













247,777

















































Adjusted diluted net income per share









0.97













0.89













$





2.56













3.10













Weighted average common shares outstanding for diluted net income per share









76,419













77,959

















77,079













80,337





















































































INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION





CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET DATA





(UNAUDITED)

































(In thousands)













































December 31,









December 31,













2024













2023

































Cash and cash equivalents





$





246,375













$





276,402













Accounts receivable, net









272,370

















259,327













Inventory, net









429,090

















389,608

































Current and long-term borrowing under senior credit facility





$





1,121,823

















840,094













Borrowings under securitization facility









108,100

















89,200













Convertible securities









573,170

















570,255

































Stockholders' equity









1,545,280

















1,587,884





























































INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION





CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS





(UNAUDITED)





























Twelve Months Ending December 31,













2024





2023









Net cash provided by operating activities





$





129,382









$





139,955













Net cash used in investing activities









(390,808





)









(94,178





)









Net cash used in by financing activities









237,863













(229,925





)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents









(6,464





)









3,889





























Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents









(30,027





)









(180,259





)





































RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS - GAAP OPERATING CASH FLOW TO





MEASURES OF ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW CONVERSION





(UNAUDITED)

























(In thousands)





























Three Months Ended December 31,













2024





2023









GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities





$





50,746









$





58,746





























Purchases of property and equipment









(29,599





)









(24,563





)









Adj. Free Cash Flow





$





21,147









$





34,183





























Adjusted net income



(1)







$





73,256













69,098













Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion









28.8





%









49.5





%













































Twelve Months Ending December 31,













2024





2023









GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities





$





129,382









$





139,955





























Purchases of property and equipment









(104,418





)









(66,865





)









Adj. Free Cash Flow





$





24,964









$





73,090





























Adjusted net income



(1)







$





196,940













247,777













Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion









12.7





%









29.5





%

























(1) Adjusted net income for quarters and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2024 are reconciled above. Adjusted net income for remaining quarters in the trailing twelve months calculation have been previously reconciled and are publicly available in the Quarterly Earnings Call Presentations on our website at investor.integralife.com.





The Company calculates adjusted free cash flow conversion by dividing its free cash flow by adjusted net income. The Company believes this measure is a useful metric in evaluating the significance of the cash special charges in its adjusted earnings measures.





















RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS - NET DEBT CALCULATION





(UNAUDITED)

























(In thousands)

















December 31,





2024





December 31,





2023









Short-term borrowings under senior credit facility





$





33,906









$





14,531













Long-term borrowings under senior credit facility









1,087,917













825,563













Borrowings under securitization facility









108,100













89,200













Convertible Securities









573,170













570,255













Deferred financing costs netted in the above









5,475













9,651













Short-term investments









(27,192





)









(32,694





)









Cash & Cash Equivalents









(246,375





)









(276,402





)









Net Debt





$





1,535,001









$





1,200,104



























