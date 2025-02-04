Integra LifeSciences to Release Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 25, 2025

Integra LifeSciences will announce Q4 and full-year 2024 results on February 25, 2025, with a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on February 25, 2025, before the market opens. A conference call with the management team will take place at 8:30 a.m. ET, and interested parties can listen via a live webcast on the company’s website. Participants are encouraged to register in advance for dial-in details and are advised to join the call 10 minutes early. A replay of the call will be available afterward. Integra LifeSciences is dedicated to improving patient lives through innovative medical technologies and offers a wide range of high-quality products.

Potential Positives

Integra LifeSciences will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on February 25, 2025, indicating a commitment to transparency and accountability in its financial performance.

The scheduled conference call with management demonstrates the company's engagement with investors and shareholders, providing them direct access to leadership insights.

The availability of a live webcast and replay options enhances accessibility for stakeholders, ensuring that important information is easily reachable.

Integra's emphasis on innovation and advancing patient outcomes highlights its dedication to improving healthcare solutions and positioning itself as a leader in the medical technology field.

Potential Negatives

The release does not provide any specific financial guidance or projections, which may cause concern for investors looking for indicators of future performance.



The lack of detailed information about the company’s performance in the press release could lead to speculation about potential issues within the company if the results are significantly lower than market expectations.



Releasing financial results prior to the market open may increase volatility in the stock price, especially if the results are not favorable.

FAQ

When will Integra LifeSciences release its financial results?

Integra LifeSciences will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on February 25, 2025, before market open.

What time is the conference call for Integra's financial results?

The conference call will be held at 8:30 a.m. ET on February 25, 2025.

How can I listen to the webcast of Integra's conference call?

A live webcast will be available in the Investors section of Integra's website at investor.integralife.com.

Is registration required to join the conference call?

Registration is not required, but it is recommended to join 10 minutes early for dial-in details.

Where can I find more information about Integra LifeSciences?

For the latest news and information, visit Integra LifeSciences' website at www.integralife.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$IART Insider Trading Activity

$IART insiders have traded $IART stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IART stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC SCHWARTZ (EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec) sold 4,070 shares for an estimated $100,101

MICHAEL J. MCBREEN (EVP & President, CSS) sold 1,700 shares for an estimated $41,063

JEFFREY MOSEBROOK (SVP, Fin & Princ Acct Officer) sold 1,191 shares for an estimated $25,700

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IART Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $IART stock to their portfolio, and 144 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation



(NASDAQ: IART), a leading global medical technology company, will release fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, prior to the market open. In conjunction with the earnings release, Integra’s management team will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.





A live webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at



investor.integralife.com



. For those planning to participate on the call, register



here



to receive dial-in details and an individual pin. While not required, joining 10 minutes before the event starts is recommended. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the



Investors section of the Company’s website



following the call.







About Integra LifeSciences







At Integra LifeSciences, we are driven by our purpose of restoring patients’ lives. We innovate treatment pathways to advance patient outcomes and set new standards of surgical, neurologic and regenerative care. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands. For the latest news and information about Integra and its products, please visit



www.integralife.com



.







Investor Relations:









Chris Ward







(609) 772-7736







chris.ward@integralife.com









Media Contact:









Laurene Isip







(609) 208-8121







laurene.isip@integralife.com









Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation





