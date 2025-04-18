Integra LifeSciences to Release First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 5, 2025

Integra LifeSciences will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 5, with a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation will announce its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 5, 2025, before the market opens. The management team will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET, with a live webcast available on the Investors section of their website. Participants can register in advance to obtain dial-in details but are encouraged to join the call 10 minutes early. A recording of the call will be accessible afterward on the same site. Integra LifeSciences is dedicated to improving patient outcomes through innovative medical technologies in surgical, neurologic, and regenerative care. For more information, visit their website.

Potential Positives

Integra LifeSciences is set to release its first quarter 2025 financial results, providing an opportunity for stakeholders to assess the company's performance.

The scheduled conference call allows for direct communication between management and investors, enhancing transparency and investor relations.

The availability of a live webcast and recorded replay offers convenient access to information for a broader audience, reflecting the company's commitment to investor communication.

Potential Negatives

Company has not disclosed any financial figures or expectations for the upcoming quarter, which could lead to uncertainty among investors.



The press release lacks details about any potential challenges or risks that may affect the business, indicating a lack of transparency.



No information is provided regarding previous quarter performance, which could raise concerns about the company's ongoing financial health.

FAQ

When will Integra LifeSciences release its Q1 2025 financial results?

Integra LifeSciences will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 5, 2025, prior to market open.

What time is the Integra LifeSciences conference call?

The conference call will take place at 8:30 a.m. ET on May 5, 2025.

How can I watch the Integra LifeSciencesearnings call

A live webcast of theearnings callwill be available on the Investors section of Integra's website.

Is registration required to join the Integra LifeSciences call?

Registration is not required, but participants are encouraged to register for dial-in details and an individual PIN.

Where can I find more information about Integra LifeSciences?

For the latest news and information, visit Integra LifeSciences' official website at www.integralife.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$IART Insider Trading Activity

$IART insiders have traded $IART stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IART stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC SCHWARTZ (EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec) sold 4,070 shares for an estimated $100,101

MICHAEL J. MCBREEN (EVP & President, CSS) sold 1,700 shares for an estimated $41,063

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IART Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $IART stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$IART Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IART in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 11/04/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $IART, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IART forecast page.

Full Release



PRINCETON, N.J., April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation



(NASDAQ: IART), a leading global medical technology company, will release first quarter 2025 financial results on Monday, May 5, 2025, prior to the market open. In conjunction with the earnings release, Integra’s management team will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.





A live webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at



investor.integralife.com



. For those planning to participate on the call, register



here



to receive dial-in details and an individual pin. While not required, joining 10 minutes before the event starts is recommended. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the



Investors section of the Company’s website



following the call.







About Integra LifeSciences







At Integra LifeSciences, we are driven by our purpose of restoring patients’ lives. We innovate treatment pathways to advance patient outcomes and set new standards of surgical, neurologic and regenerative care. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands. For the latest news and information about Integra and its products, please visit



www.integralife.com



.







Investor Relations:









Chris Ward







(609) 772-7736







chris.ward@integralife.com









Media Contact:









Laurene Isip







(609) 208-8121







laurene.isip@integralife.com









Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.