Markets
IART

Integra LifeSciences Q4 Profit Tops Estimates; Revenues Up 8.3% On Organic Basis

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART) reported fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.84, flat with prior year. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.83, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted net income increased to $72.2 million from $71.3 million.

GAAP net income was $45.4 million, or $0.53 per share, compared to $92.7 million, or $1.09 per share, prior year.

Reported revenues were $405.5 million, representing an increase of 4.3% on a reported basis and an increase of 8.3% on an organic basis. Analysts on average had estimated $403.4 million in revenue.

For the first quarter 2022, the company expects reported revenues in the range of $357 million to $365 million, representing organic growth of approximately 0% to 2.5%. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be in a range of $0.67 to $0.71. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $0.73 on revenue of $378.5 million.

For full-year 2022, the company expects revenues to be in a range of $1.58 billion to $1.60 billion, representing reported growth of approximately 2.5% to 3.5% and organic growth of approximately 3.5% to 5%. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be in a range of $3.27 to $3.35. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $3.42 on revenue of $1.63 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IART

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular