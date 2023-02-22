Integra LifeSciences Q4 Profit Beats Estimates; Revenues Up 2.9% On Organic Basis

(RTTNews) - Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART) reported fourth quarter net income of $52.9 million, or $0.63 per share, compared to GAAP net income of $45.4 million, or $0.53 per share, in the prior year. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.94, compared to $0.84. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.90, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Reported revenues were $398.0 million, a decrease of 1.8% on a reported basis and an increase of 2.9% on an organic basis compared to the fourth quarter 2021. Analysts on average had estimated $397.95 million in revenue.

For the full-year 2023, the company expects revenues to be in a range of $1.602 billion to $1.620 billion, representing reported growth of approximately 2.9% to 4.0% and organic growth in the range of 4.0% to 5.2%. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be between $3.43 and $3.51.

For the first quarter, the company expects reported revenues in the range of $370 million to $376 million, representing organic growth of approximately 2.0% to 3.5%. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be in a range of $0.72 to $0.76.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.