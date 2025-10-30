Integra LifeSciences Q3 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates, But Revenues Miss

(RTTNews) - Medical technology company Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART) reported Thursday a net loss for the third quarter of $5.40 million or $0.07 per share, narrower than $10.70 million or $0.14 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.54 per share, compared to $0.41 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter grew 5.6 percent to $402.06 million from $380.83 million in the same quarter last year. Organic revenue grew 5.0 percent.

On average, ten analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $0.43 per share on revenues of $414.31 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.