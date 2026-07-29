Integra LifeSciences Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) reported second-quarter 2026 revenue of $419 million, up 0.8% on a reported basis and 0.7% organically from a year earlier, as improving supply reliability and operational execution supported results. Adjusted earnings per share rose 24% year over year to $0.56, exceeding the company’s guidance range.

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Stuart Essig said the company delivered on its commitments during the quarter and continued to strengthen its operational foundation. “We are operating with greater consistency and strengthening our foundation for long-term growth,” Essig said.

The company reaffirmed its full-year organic revenue growth outlook of 0.8% to 3.3% and its adjusted EPS guidance of $2.40 to $2.50. It updated its reported revenue outlook to $1.654 billion to $1.695 billion, reflecting the impact of foreign exchange rates and a stronger U.S. dollar.

Margins Improve as Tariffs Aid Quarterly EPS

Chief Financial Officer Lea Knight said revenue delivery and transformation savings were in line with expectations, while stronger operational execution helped drive earnings to the high end of the company’s guidance range. Integra also benefited from approximately $0.05 per share of tariff favorability relative to its May outlook.

Gross margin reached 61.3%, compared with 60.7% in the prior-year period, reflecting manufacturing efficiencies and lower remediation spending. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 160 basis points to 18.7%.

Knight said Integra retained its full-year EPS outlook because it has adjusted its tariff assumptions and expects higher interest expense in the second half tied to a potential refinancing of bank debt. The company still estimates its total tariff exposure for the year at about $0.10 per share.

“We do not expect any operational headwinds to offset some of the upside that we saw, but we do expect to see interest expense headwinds,” Knight said.

Integra expects third-quarter revenue of $410 million to $425 million, representing organic growth of 1.9% to 5.7%, and adjusted EPS of $0.53 to $0.61.

Specialty Surgery Growth Led by Neurosurgery

Specialty Surgery revenue totaled $309.3 million, increasing 1.7% on a reported basis and 1.6% organically. Global Neurosurgery grew 1.9% organically, supported by demand for Certas Plus, CUSA and Bactiseal as supply fulfillment improved.

Capital equipment sales declined about 1%, as double-digit CUSA growth was offset by lower sales of smaller-ticket capital equipment. Knight said Integra continues to view the hospital capital environment positively and expects capital equipment growth for the full year.

Instruments revenue grew low single digits, benefiting partly from order timing compared with the first quarter. ENT revenue declined by low single digits, as growth in MicroFrance ENT instruments was more than offset by continuing pressure in sinus balloons. The company expects ENT revenue to decline for the full year and is focused on innovation in navigated systems and Eustachian-tube products to support longer-term growth.

Essig said the company’s improved supply position allows the commercial organization to be more proactive. Its new commercial structure is designed to increase accountability, accelerate decision-making and expand enterprise contracting. Integra plans to leverage relationships with group purchasing organizations and integrated delivery networks built through its neurosurgery and specialty surgery businesses to support Tissue Reconstruction and ENT products.

Tissue Reconstruction Faces Comparisons, Prepares SurgiMend Relaunch

Tissue Reconstruction revenue was $109.5 million, down 1.9% on a reported basis and 2% organically. Wound Reconstruction was approximately flat for the first half of 2026 versus the prior year, a result management said remains consistent with its full-year expectations.

Integra Skin increased sequentially from the first quarter but declined from the prior-year period, when revenue benefited from a significant clearance of product backorders. MicroMatrix also declined, which Knight attributed to increased competition from new powder-form product entrants.

PriMatrix continued to gain traction following its relaunch. Essig said that about nine months after returning to the market, PriMatrix revenue had recovered to slightly more than 50% of pre-recall levels. He said the company has seen customer re-engagement and identified new opportunities while working to regain former customers.

Integra has restarted manufacturing at its Braintree facility and is building inventory for a controlled fourth-quarter relaunch of SurgiMend 510(k) product. The company expects no meaningful SurgiMend contribution in 2026, but Essig said it expects share recapture to build across multiple quarters. He described a modest initial recovery, referencing approximately 50% of SurgiMend’s historical $40 million performance.

The company is also pursuing PMA approvals for SurgiMend and DuraSorb in implant-based breast reconstruction. Essig said SurgiMend’s clinical safety and efficacy review has been completed and its PMA is pending a successful pre-approval inspection at Braintree. The company expects SurgiMend approval earlier in 2027 and DuraSorb approval later that year, subject to FDA timing and inspections.

Separately, Essig said Integra continues work to return MediHoney to market in 2027, though no contribution is included in 2026 guidance.

Cash Flow and Deleveraging Remain Priorities

Operating cash flow was $22.8 million in the quarter, compared with $8.9 million a year earlier, despite including an $11 million final milestone payment related to the Sia acquisition. Free cash flow was $10.5 million, representing a 24% conversion rate.

As of June 30, Integra had net debt of $1.6 billion and a consolidated total leverage ratio of 4.1 times, down from 4.5 times at the end of 2025. Total liquidity was approximately $496 million, including $274 million in cash and short-term investments.

The company expects about a $150 million improvement in operating cash flow for 2026, driven by EBITDA growth, working-capital efficiency and lower cash expenditures related to EU MDR compliance and Braintree startup costs. Management said reducing leverage and repaying debt remain its top capital allocation priorities, with an objective of approaching the upper end of its 2.5-times to 3.5-times target leverage range by year-end.

Knight also said flooding in the Cincinnati area recently disrupted operations at a manufacturing site. Based on available distribution-center inventory, secondary supply sources and insurance coverage, Integra does not expect the event to materially affect its 2026 revenue or EPS guidance.

About Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Corporation is a global medical technology company specializing in products and innovations for neurosurgery, regenerative medicine and reconstructive procedures. The company develops and markets surgical instruments, implants and advanced wound care solutions designed to support tissue repair and functional recovery. Its product portfolio includes collagen-based matrices, dural substitutes, hemostatic agents and specialized spinal and peripheral fixation devices.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Integra has expanded its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and internal research efforts.

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