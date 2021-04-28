Markets
IART

Integra LifeSciences Q1 Profit Tops Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART) reported first quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.69, compared to $0.48, prior year. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.57, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company reported GAAP net income of $45.4 million, or $0.53 per share, compared to $9.2 million, or $0.11 per share, last year.

Reported revenues were $360.1 million, an increase of 1.6% on a reported basis and an increase of 2.9% on an organic basis compared to the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $349.81 million, for the quarter.

For the second quarter, the company expects revenues to be in a range of $372 million to $378 million, representing reported growth of approximately 44% to 46% and organic growth of 42% to 44%. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be in a range of $0.63 to $0.67.

The company increased the lower end of its full-year 2021 revenue guidance by $5 million to a revised range of $1.525 billion to $1.535 billion, representing reported growth of 11% to 12% and organic growth of 12% to 13%. The company now projects towards the higher end of its full-year 2021 adjusted earnings per share guidance range of $2.86 to $2.93.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IART

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular