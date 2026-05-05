Integra LifeSciences Q1 Net Loss Narrows; Raises FY26 Adj.EPS Guidance; Shares Jump

(RTTNews) - Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART), a medical technology company, on Tuesday reported financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2026, reflecting a narrow net loss. In addition, the firm provided second-quarter revenue guidance and raised its full-year 2026 adjusted per-share earnings guidance.

Integra develops, manufactures, and sells products used in neurosurgery, wound care, and surgical reconstruction.

For the first quarter of 2026, the firm's net loss narrowed to $4.62 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to $25.29 million, or $0.33 per share, in the prior year.

Adjusted net income increased to $41.56 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, compared to $31.65 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, in the prior year.

Revenue for the first quarter increased 2.4% to $391.92 million from $382.65 million in the prior year.

Looking ahead to the second quarter of 2026, the firm expects revenues in the range of $410 million to $425 million and adjusted per-share earnings in the range of $0.44 to $0.52.

For the full year 2026, the company is reiterating its revenue guidance range of $1.662 billion to $1.702 billion.

In addition, the firm updated its expected adjusted EPS to a range of $2.40 to $2.50 per share, reflecting the first-quarter benefits from the IEEPA tariffs, up from the earlier range of $2.30 to $2.40.

IART has traded between $8.70 and $16.49 over the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $10.65, down 2.74%.

In the premarket, IART is up 10.33% at $11.75.

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