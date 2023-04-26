Integra LifeSciences Q1 Adj. EPS Meets View, Revenues Beat; Sees Q2 Below Market; Backs FY23 View

(RTTNews) - Medical technology company Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter net income was $24.23 million or $0.29 per share, compared to last year's $32.90 million or $0.39 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted net income was $60.7 million, or $0.74 per share, compared to $62.0 million or $0.74 per share in the prior year.

On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total reported revenues were $380.85 million, up 1.1 percent from $376.64 million last year. Revenues grew 4.6 percent on an organic basis compared to the prior year.

Analysts expected revenues of $373.21 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead for the second quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $0.75 to $0.79.

Reported revenues are expected to be in the range of $396 million to $400 million, representing reported growth of -0.5 percent to 0.5 percent and organic growth of 1.5 percent to 2.5 percent.

For the second quarter, the analysts project earnings of $0.85 per share on revenues of $404.78 million.

Further, the company reaffirmed its full-year 2023 earnings per share guidance in a range of $3.43 to $3.51 , and revenues in a range of $1.60 billion to $1.62 billion.

The revenue range represents reported growth of 2.9 percent to 4.0 percent, with organic growth of 4.0 percent to 5.2 percent.

For fiscal 2023, the analysts project earnings of $3.48 per share on revenues of $1.61 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.