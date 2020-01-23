Integra LifeSciences Holdings (IART) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp (Symbol: IART) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $57.05, changing hands as low as $56.16 per share. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IART shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IART's low point in its 52 week range is $45.07 per share, with $65.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.18.

