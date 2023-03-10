Integra LifeSciences Holdings (IART) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp (Symbol: IART) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $53.38, changing hands as low as $52.25 per share. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IART shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IART's low point in its 52 week range is $40.665 per share, with $67.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.29.
Also see: VQS market cap history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SORL
Funds Holding FCAN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.