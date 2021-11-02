Integra LifeSciences Holdings (IART) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp (Symbol: IART) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $69.79, changing hands as high as $72.03 per share. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp shares are currently trading up about 6.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IART shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IART's low point in its 52 week range is $44.74 per share, with $77.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.85.

