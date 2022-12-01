Integra LifeSciences Holdings (IART) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp (Symbol: IART) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.65, changing hands as high as $56.47 per share. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IART shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IART's low point in its 52 week range is $40.665 per share, with $69.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.85.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.