Integra Lifesciences Holdings (FRA:IL3) Price Target Increased by 6.60% to 47.05

The average one-year price target for Integra Lifesciences Holdings (FRA:IL3) has been revised to 47.05 / share. This is an increase of 6.60% from the prior estimate of 44.14 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 35.19 to a high of 60.97 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.98% from the latest reported closing price of 36.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 635 funds or institutions reporting positions in Integra Lifesciences Holdings. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 2.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IL3 is 0.19%, a decrease of 16.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.08% to 89,273K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Champlain Investment Partners holds 3,902K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,172K shares, representing a decrease of 32.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IL3 by 47.14% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,358K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,765K shares, representing a decrease of 41.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IL3 by 51.83% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,258K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,824K shares, representing a decrease of 17.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IL3 by 42.68% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,877K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,934K shares, representing a decrease of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IL3 by 33.04% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,872K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,296K shares, representing a decrease of 14.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IL3 by 40.88% over the last quarter.

