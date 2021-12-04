Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) insiders who sold US$18m worth of stock earlier this year are probably glad they did so as market cap slides to US$5.3b

Insiders at Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) sold US$18m worth of stock at an average price of US$68.40 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. The company's market valuation decreased by US$184m after the stock price dropped 3.3% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Chairman of the Board, Stuart Essig, for US$15m worth of shares, at about US$68.14 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$62.69. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:IART Insider Trading Volume December 4th 2021

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Integra LifeSciences Holdings. Specifically, insiders ditched US$297k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Integra LifeSciences Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Integra LifeSciences Holdings insiders own about US$163m worth of shares (which is 3.1% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Integra LifeSciences Holdings Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Integra LifeSciences Holdings stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Integra LifeSciences Holdings makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Integra LifeSciences Holdings.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

