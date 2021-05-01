Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

A week ago, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) came out with a strong set of quarterly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 2.9% to hit US$360m. Integra LifeSciences Holdings also reported a statutory profit of US$0.53, which was an impressive 122% above what the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:IART Earnings and Revenue Growth May 1st 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Integra LifeSciences Holdings from twelve analysts is for revenues of US$1.53b in 2021 which, if met, would be a solid 11% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to decline 13% to US$1.75 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.53b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.50 in 2021. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a nice gain to earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

The consensus price target rose 9.9% to US$76.50, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Integra LifeSciences Holdings analyst has a price target of US$88.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$55.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Integra LifeSciences Holdings' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 15% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 9.2% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 8.0% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Integra LifeSciences Holdings following these results. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Integra LifeSciences Holdings. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Integra LifeSciences Holdings going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Integra LifeSciences Holdings (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

