INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HLDGS Earnings Results: $IART Reports Quarterly Earnings

INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HLDGS ($IART) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of $0.97 per share, beating estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $442,650,000, missing estimates of $454,057,488 by $-11,407,488.

INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HLDGS Insider Trading Activity

INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HLDGS insiders have traded $IART stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IART stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC SCHWARTZ (EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec) sold 4,070 shares for an estimated $100,101

MICHAEL J. MCBREEN (EVP & President, CSS) sold 1,700 shares for an estimated $41,063

INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HLDGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HLDGS stock to their portfolio, and 161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

