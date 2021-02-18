Integra LifeSciences Guides FY21 Adj. EPS In Line With View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, medical technology company Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART) initiated adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2021 and for the first quarter.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.86 to $2.93 per share on revenues between $1.520 billion and $1.535 billion, with organic revenue growth of 12 to 13 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.92 per share on revenues of $1.54 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.54 to $0.58 per share on revenues between $345 million and $355 million, with organic revenue growth of flat to 3 percent.

The Street is looking for earnings of $0.64 per share on revenues of $359.90 million for the quarter.

