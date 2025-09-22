Integra LifeSciences Appoints Raymond Turner As New Corporate VP And Chief Medical Officer

(RTTNews) - Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART) announced Monday the appointment of Raymond Turner as its new corporate vice president and chief medical officer.

Turner brings more than 20 years of experience in clinical operations, having held senior leadership positions at some of the world's largest global MedTech companies.

At Integra, Turner will lead worldwide medical affairs and clinical development activities including clinical research, clinical trial operations, evidence generation, medical safety and communications.

In addition to his role with Integra, Turner will continue his clinical practice, providing patients with neurosurgical care.

Prior to joining Integra, Turner held various leadership roles at Siemens Healthineers, including his most recent position as the chief medical officer for Siemens Endovascular Robotics. Prior to this, he was a medical director for Cerenovus, a Johnson & Johnson MedTech company.

Additionally, Turner served as the program director of the neurosurgery residency program and was the chief of neuroscience (neurological surgery, neurology, and ENT) at the Medical University of South Carolina.

