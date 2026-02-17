Integra LifeSciences Appoints New CTO, Chief Legal Officer, Chief Quality Officer

(RTTNews) - Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART) announced key executive leadership appointments, including the creation of a chief technology officer role to strengthen its innovation and growth strategy.

The company named Teshtar Elavia as corporate vice president and chief technology officer, a newly created position overseeing research and development and product innovation. Elavia brings more than 20 years of experience in medical technology and previously held senior R&D roles at Becton Dickinson, Eli Lilly, Medtronic and Johnson & Johnson.

Integra also appointed Michael Hutchinson as executive vice president, chief legal officer and secretary. He will lead global legal, compliance and ESG functions. Hutchinson most recently served as chief legal officer at LivaNova.

Kerri DiPietro was named corporate vice president and chief quality officer, responsible for leading the company's global quality organization and compliance initiatives. She joins from Haemonetics.

