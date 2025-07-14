Integra LifeSciences to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on July 31

Integra LifeSciences will release Q2 2025 financial results on July 31, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on July 31, 2025, before the market opens. Following the release, the management team will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET, with a live webcast accessible on the company's website. Participants are encouraged to register in advance for dial-in details. A replay of the call will be available online afterward. Integra LifeSciences is committed to improving patient outcomes through innovative treatments in surgical, neurologic, and regenerative care. For more information, visit the company’s website.

$IART Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $IART stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$IART Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IART in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 05/09/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/06/2025

Argus Research issued a "Buy" rating on 03/31/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 02/26/2025

$IART Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IART recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $IART in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Turkaly from JMP Securities set a target price of $25.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Robbie Marcus from JP Morgan set a target price of $12.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Vik Chopra from Wells Fargo set a target price of $13.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Richard Newitter from Truist Securities set a target price of $19.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 David Turkaly from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $35.0 on 02/26/2025

PRINCETON, N.J., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation



(NASDAQ: IART), a leading global medical technology company, will release second quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, July 31, 2025, prior to the market open. In conjunction with the earnings release, Integra’s management team will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.





About Integra LifeSciences







At Integra LifeSciences, we are driven by our purpose of restoring patients’ lives. We innovate treatment pathways to advance patient outcomes and set new standards of surgical, neurologic and regenerative care. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands. For the latest news and information about Integra and its products, please visit



www.integralife.com



.







Investor Relations:









Chris Ward







(609) 772-7736







chris.ward@integralife.com









Media Contact:









Laurene Isip







(609) 208-8121







laurene.isip@integralife.com





