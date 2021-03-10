Integra (IART) Neurosurgery Grows Sequentially Amid Supply Woe

On Mar 9, we issued an updated research report on Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation IART. The company has been witnessing certain major developments overseas. However, a tough competitive landscape is a concern.

This New Jersey-based company is a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics and general surgery.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have outperformed its industry in the past year. The stock has gained 34.3% compared with the industry’s rise of 22%.

Integra’s fourth quarter of 2020 reflected a 5% sequential increase in revenues from the third quarter. Capital equipment sales improved more than 40% on a sequential basis. Despite the surge in COVID-19 cases affecting many of the markets, resulting in tight ICU bed capacity, Integra recorded sequential growth.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation Price

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation price | Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation Quote

Also, most of the franchises or products that returned to growth earlier in the third quarter sustained the momentum in the fourth quarter as well. During the fourth quarter of 2020, U.S. CSS organic growth increased about 2%. Global neurosurgery sales improved sequentially. Fourth-quarter sales of instruments franchise increased sequentially by high single digits. Also, sales of SurgiMend, nerve and amniotic increased double digits while sales of Integra skin rose in low single digits. Fourth-quarter sales in private label increased 2%, in line with expectations.

The company is confident of achieving long-term goals of 5% to 7% revenue growth organically, more than 70% gross margin growth and double-digit adjusted earnings per share growth.

The company is confident that once the economy returns to growth, the actions Integra is taking and the plans it has will position it for outperformance over the long term.

On the flip side, in the fourth quarter, Integra’s total revenues declined 1.6% year over year to $388.6 million. The company also registered disappointing segmental performance within OTT and CSS segment due to coronavirus-led business disruptions. International sales in CSS were down in low single digits in the reported quarter.

The OTT segment saw a decline of 1% on a reported basis and a fall of 1.3% on an organic basis in the fourth quarter of 2020. Contraction of gross margin is worrying. Notably, growth in Japan and Canada was offset by slower recovery in the company’s indirect markets, including Latin America and parts of Greater Asia. The impact from discontinued products is expected to continue to decline and will have a negative impact of approximately 1.3% on 2021 revenues.

Key Picks

A few better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. BASI, ConforMIS, Inc. CFMS and Hologic, Inc. HOLX, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Bioanalytical Systems has a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 15%.

ConforMIS has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 42%.

Hologic has a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 15%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Hologic, Inc. (HOLX): Get Free Report



Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART): Free Stock Analysis Report



Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (BASI): Free Stock Analysis Report



ConforMIS, Inc. (CFMS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.