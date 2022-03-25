Integra (IART) Down 3.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Integra LifeSciences (IART). Shares have lost about 3.9% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Integra due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Integra Q4 Earnings, Revenue Top Estimates

Integra LifeSciences delivered adjusted earnings per share of 84 cents for the fourth quarter of 2021, unchanged year over year. The metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny.

The adjustment excludes the impact of certain non-recurring charges like divestiture, acquisition and integration, banking, legal, consulting, systems, and other expenses, among others.

GAAP earnings per share for the fourth quarter was 53 cents, a significant plunge from $1.09 in the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, adjusted earnings per share was $3.18 per share, up 29.8% from 2020 and ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3%.

Revenue Discussion

Total revenues in the reported quarter improved 4.3% year over year to $405.5 million. The metric exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4%. Organically, revenues increased 8.3% year over year. The quarter’s figure exceeded the company’s fourth-quarter sales estimate of $403 million by 0.6%.

Total reported revenues included $16.9 million from the acquisition of ACell, which was completed on Jan 20, 2021.

Full-year 2021 revenues were $1.54 billion, a 12.4% rise from 2020 on a reported basis (up 14.2% organically). The full-year figure was almost in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Segmental Details

Coming to product categories, revenues from the Codman Specialty Surgical (“CSS”) segment rose 6.4% year over year on a reported basis to $270.7 million (organically, up 9%). This improvement can be attributed to a strong recovery in order demand as the strength in Neurosurgery was broad-based and included sales from the company’s new CereLink ICP monitoring. Further, continued recovery in sales of capital equipment contributed to the growth.

Tissue Technologies revenues totaled $134.9 million in the fourth quarter, up 0.4% year over year on a reported basis and 6.7% on an organic basis. This organic growth was led by sales in Private Label and sales in Wound Reconstruction and Care, with strength in Integra Dermal Matrices and SurgiMend.

Margin Trend

In the reported quarter, gross profit totaled $249.3 million, up 3.2% year over year. The gross margin contracted 69 basis points (bps) to 61.5%. The company-adjusted gross margin was 66.8%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses declined 0.1% to $162.3 million in the quarter under review, while research and development expenses rose 11.5% to $24.7 million.

Overall, adjusted operating profit rose $62.3 million, up 9.3% year over year. Adjusted operating margin saw a 69 bps expansion year over year to 15.4%.

Financial Position

Integra exited 2021 with cash and cash equivalents of $513.4 million, up from $470.2 million at the end of 2020.

Cumulative net cash flow from operating activities at the end of 2021 was $312.4 million compared with $203.8 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

The company provided its financial guidance for 2022 and the first quarter, taking into account pandemic-related uncertainty across all markets and product lines.



For 2022, the company projects revenues in the band of $1.58-$1.60 billion. This represents reported growth of approximately 2.5% to 3.5% and organic growth of approximately 3.5% to 5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at 1.62 billion.



The company expects to report adjusted earnings per share in the band of $3.27 to $3.35 for 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $3.42.



For the first quarter of 2022, Integra expects revenues in the range of $357 million to $365 million, reflecting (1%) to 1.5%growth on a reported basis and 0% to 2.5% growth on an organic basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at 403.6 million.



Adjusted earnings per share are estimated in the range of 67 cents to 71 cents, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is pegged at 79 cents.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision.

The consensus estimate has shifted -13.38% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Integra has an average Growth Score of C, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a B. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Integra has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

