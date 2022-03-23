Integra (IART) Debuts NeuraGen 3D for Peripheral Nerve Repair

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation IART launched the NeuraGen 3D Nerve Guide Matrix— a resorbable implant for the repair of peripheral nerve discontinuities. The NeuraGen 3D is indicated for the repair of peripheral nerve discontinuities, wherein gap closure can be attained by the flexion of the extremity. However, it is important to note that the NeuraGen 3D is not recommended for patients with a known history of hypersensitivity to bovine-derived or chondroitin materials.

The NeuraGen 3D is the latest addition to Integra’s peripheral nerve repair portfolio. Compared with hollow nerve conduits alone, the NeuraGen 3D is specifically developed to generate an optimized environment that may allow a complete functional recovery after mid-gap nerve repair.

The latest launch is likely to bolster the company’s Tissue Technologies business.

More on the Benefits of NeuraGen 3D

With the addition of NeuraGen 3D to Integra’s nerve portfolio, surgeons now have access to the latest innovation in peripheral nerve repair. It is the first product to be intelligently designed and developed based on the understanding of how nerves regenerate. It is expected to help bridge the gap between hollow conduit and allograft.

The NeuraGen 3D leverages an innovative combination of Integra’s bovine type 1 collagen and the Integra Dermal Regeneration Template technology. The porous channels of NeuraGen 3D’s unique inner matrix have been pre-clinically demonstrated to help guide Schwann cell migration and direct axonal growth, which is an important goal for surgeons to treat nerve repair and restore function.



The NeuraGen 3D is a huge step forward in peripheral nerve repair injury treatment. Per management, it is the company’s most innovative and advanced matrix product to reach markets in several decades. It bears the potential to make a significant contribution to patient care.

Industry Prospects

Per a report published in MarketsandMarkets, the global nerve repair and regeneration market is expected to see a CAGR of 9.1% between 2020 and 2025. Factors such as greater incidence of nerve injuries, rising neurological disorders, a surge in the geriatric population, and increased government support for neurologic disorders are driving the market.

Given the market prospects, Integra’s latest launch for nerve repair comes at an opportune time.

Notable Developments in Tissue Technologies

In the fourth quarter of 2021, Integra's Tissue Technologies revenues were up 0.4% year over year on a reported basis and 6.7% on an organic basis. Sales in wound reconstruction improved 3.8% year over year on an organic basis, driven by Integra Skin and SurgiMend in the company’s burn, trauma and surgical reconstruction markets.

The ACell business stabilized in the fourth quarter, with sales of $16.9 million in line with the November guidance. The ongoing recovery in customer orders led to 15% growth in private label sales from 2020.

Share Price Performance

The stock has outperformed its industry over the past six months. It has declined 10.4% against the industry’s 15.2% fall.

