Integra (IART) Builds Advanced R&D Facility in New Jersey

Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation IART recently unveiled a new center of innovation and learning in Plainsboro, NJ. The state-of-the-art research and development (R&D) facility is dedicated to the founder of the company, (late) Dr. Richard E. Caruso.

The new facility will serve as an important platform for learning and diverse educational programs. It is dedicated to Integra’s customers and colleagues across the world. The development is expected to solidify the company’s R&D capabilities regarding its pipeline projects.

Significance

The 14,000 square foot R&D center will be utilized for making new advances in treatment and setting new standards of care to restore patients’ lives. As an honor to Dr. Caruso’s contributions to regenerative medicine, the facility strengthens Integra’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge regenerative technologies for addressing unmet clinical needs.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The latest development is also expected to broaden Integra’s scope in the field of skin regeneration, neurosurgery, reconstructive and general surgery, thereby boosting its product pipeline.

Key Developments

During the first quarter of 2023, Integra launched its wound management solution MicroMatrix, in Europe. This medical device received positive initial feedback from wounds and reconstructive surgeons.

Coming to the Codman Specialty Surgical segment, IART expanded its global CUSA portfolio with the introduction of CUSA Clarity bone tip in Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United States.

Recently, the company hinted toward relaunching the CereLink ICP Monitor in the late third quarter of 2023 after resolving the electrical interference issue. Integra had recalled the monitors at the end of August 2022, after reports surfaced that the device may read incorrect values for a patient’s intracranial pressure and display out-of-range pressure readings.

In December 2022, the company completed its acquisition of Surgical Innovation Associates. The buyout was identified as a highly strategic move, enabling the company to become a global leader in the field of implant-based breast reconstruction procedures.

Price Performance

In the past six months, shares of IART have decreased 7.7% against the industry’s rise of 5.5%.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Integra currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the overall healthcare sector are Penumbra PEN, Lantheus LNTH and Neuronetics STIM. While both Penumbra and Lantheus sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Neuronetics carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Penumbra’s stock has risen 134.8% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Penumbra’s earnings per share (EPS) have increased from $1.47 to $1.56 for 2023 and from $2.51 to $2.56 for 2024 in the past seven days.

PEN’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 109.42%. In the last reported quarter, the company registered an earnings surprise of 109.09%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lantheus’ 2023 EPS has increased from $4.95 to $5.60 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have improved 49% in the past year against the industry’s 27.6% decline.

LNTH earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 25.77%. In the last reported quarter, the company recorded an earnings surprise of 13.95%.

Loss per share estimates for Neuronetics have narrowed from $1.32 to $1.29 for 2023 in the past seven days. Shares of the company have risen 10.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s 4.7% growth.

STIM’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.61%. In the last reported quarter, Neuronetics delivered an earnings surprise of 2.56%.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Neuronetics, Inc. (STIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.