Integra Announces Preliminary Q4 Results, Share Buyback Plan
Integra LifeSciences IART recently announced preliminary revenue results for fourth-quarter and fiscal 2019. The company is expected to release detailed financial results for the period on Feb 20.
Integra projects fourth-quarter 2019 revenues at or near the low end of its previously-announced guidance of $395-$400 million.This represents an organic revenue growth of marginally less than 5% and reported growth of around 3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pinned at $397.9 million.
For 2019, the company projects revenue to be at or near the low end of the previously-pegged guidance range of $1.51-1.52 billion. This mirrors organic growth of slightly less than 5% and reported growth of approximately 3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same was $1.52 billion.
2020 Guidance
For 2020, the company projects revenues in the range of $1.55 -$1.57 billion, indicating organic revenue growth of nearly 5% and reported growth of 3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.59 billion.
Integra projects 2020 earnings per share (EPS) growth in double digits compared to the 2019 tally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 adjusted EPS is pegged at $2.99.
The stock price dropped 0.3% to $58.32 at the close of the trading session on Jan 15.
Share Repurchase Update
With approval from the board of directors, Integra plans to implement a share repurchase program, with an authorization of up to $225 million.
Share Price Movement
Integra has underperformed its industry over the past three months. The stock has lost 5.9% against the 11.6% rise of the industry.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Currently, Integra carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). A few better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Haemonetics Corporation HAE, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc HRC and Omnicell OMCL.
Haemonetics has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 13.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Hill-Rom’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 11.7%. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Omnicell has a long-term earnings growth rate of 12.5%. The company also currently carries Zacks Rank #2.
Free: Zacks’ Single Best Stock Set to Double
Today you are invited to download our latest Special Report that reveals 5 stocks with the most potential to gain +100% or more in 2020. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
This pioneering tech ticker had soared to all-time highs and then subsided to a price that is irresistible. Now a pending acquisition could super-charge the company’s drive past competitors in the development of true Artificial Intelligence. The earlier you get in to this stock, the greater your potential gain.
Click to get this free report
Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC): Free Stock Analysis Report
Haemonetics Corporation (HAE): Free Stock Analysis Report
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.