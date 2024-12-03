News & Insights

Integer resumed with an Overweight at Wells Fargo

December 03, 2024 — 05:55 am EST

Wells Fargo analyst Nathan Treybeck resumed coverage of Integer (ITGR) with an Overweight rating and $160 price target Wells believes that year over year comps are normalized in 2025 and that the company has several tailwinds that could drive upside to Street estimates, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm also expects pricing to continue to be neutral to positive in 2025 and does not expect Mexico tariffs to have a margin impact.

