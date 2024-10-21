News & Insights

Integer price target raised to $140 from $130 at Benchmark

October 21, 2024 — 06:43 am EDT

Benchmark analyst Robert Wasserman raised the firm’s price target on Integer (ITGR) to $140 from $130 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares ahead of the company’s Q3 report due on Thursday, October 24 before the market opens. The firm is “constructive” into the Q3 results, the analyst tells investors.

