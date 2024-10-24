Integer names Payman Khales COO, Andrew Senn president, Cardio & Vascular

Integer (ITGR) Holdings announced that Payman Khales will assume the newly created role of COO during the first quarter of 2025. Andrew Senn will take Mr. Khales’ place as the President, Cardio & Vascular at the same time. Khales joined the Company in early 2018 and has served as the President, Cardio & Vascular. Under his leadership, this business has accelerated its sales and market penetration and achieved above-market growth. As Integer’s COO, Khales will oversee both of Integer’s product categories along with Global Operations and Manufacturing Strategy. Senn has been with Integer for eighteen years, including fifteen years in our Cardio & Vascular product category, and his most recent executive role has been Senior Vice President, Strategy, Business Development, and Investor Relations.

