Integer (ITGR) Up 7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Integer (ITGR). Shares have added about 7% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Integer due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Integer Holdings Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Integer Holdings Corporation reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 71 cents, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 62 cents by 14.5%. However, the bottom line plunged 43.2% on a year-over-year basis.



For the full-year 2020, the company reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.77 per share, down 40.8% from 2019.

Revenue Details

Revenues declined 17.4% year over year to $268.9 million on a reported basis. Nonetheless, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.2%.



The company delivered $1.07 billion, down 14.7% from 2019.

Segmental Analysis

Integer Holdings operates through two segments — Medical Sales and Non-Medical Sales.



Medical Sales



At the segment, reported revenues were $260.6 million, down 16.4% year over year. Revenues declined 16.7% from the prior-year quarter on an organic basis.



Medical Sales has three sub-segments — Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics and Portable Medical (AS&O); Cardio & Vascular; and Cardiac & Neuromodulation.



Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics and Portable Medical



Integer Holdings’ Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics & Portable Medical segment has been divested to Viant. Consequently, revenues at the segment comprise net sales from acquirer Viant under supply agreements associated with the divestiture.



Revenues amounted to $29.7 million, down 12.2% year over year and 12.2% on an organic basis. Per management, the downside was due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and a blend of customers’ responses.



Cardio & Vascular



Revenues at the segment totaled $137.1 million, down 13.5% from the prior-year quarter and 14.3% organically. Per management, this can be attributed to the impact of the pandemic and customers’ responses throughout nearly all Cardio & Vascular markets.



Cardiac & Neuromodulation



Revenues at this segment totaled $93.8 million, declining 21.3% on both year-over-year and organic basis. This was due to a slump in CRM and Neuromodulation (corresponding to the impact of the pandemic and a blend of customers’ responses).



Non-Medical Sales



Reported revenues at the segment totaled $8.3 million, down 40.6% on both year-over-year and organic basis.

Margin Analysis

Integer Holdings generated a gross profit of $73.2 million in the fourth quarter, down 3.7% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, gross margin in the reported quarter expanded 390 basis points (bps) to 27.2%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) were $3.5 million, down 6.9% year over year.



Research, development and engineering costs were $10.6 million in the quarter, down 10.3% year over year.



Total operating income amounted to $27.6 million, which improved 21.8% year over year. Operating margin in the quarter under review was 10.3%, up 340 bps year over year.

2021 Guidance

For first-quarter 2021, the company projects sales to be $280-$290 million. Adjusted operating income is expected between $42 million and $47 million.



For the full-year 2021, the company projects sales to be $1.16-$1.20 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.18 billion.



Adjusted earnings per share is anticipated to be $3.40-$3.90. The consensus mark stands at $3.60 per share.



Adjusted operating income is projected to be $170-$190 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.