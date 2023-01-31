Markets
ITGR

Integer Holdings Slides After Company Expects Reduced Preliminary Q4 Earnings

January 31, 2023 — 10:25 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of Integer Holdings Corp. (ITGR) are sliding more than 5 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company expects fourth-quarter preliminary earnings to decline from the prior year. The shares have been in a bearish trend since January 26.

The company said it expects preliminary fourth-quarter net income in a range of $16-$17 million, down 19-15 percent from the prior year earnings per share are expected to be down 18-15 percent in the range of $0.49-$0.51.

Currently, shares are at $66.79, down 5.58 percent from the previous close of $70.74 on a volume of 675,805.

