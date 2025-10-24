Markets
ITGR

Integer Holdings Promotes COO Payman Khales To Succeed Joseph Dziedzic As President And CEO

October 24, 2025

(RTTNews) - Integer Holdings Corp. (ITGR), a medical device contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced Friday that, as part of a planned transition originally announced in April 2025, Payman Khales has assumed the role of President and Chief Executive Officer. He also joins the company's Board of Directors.

Khales succeeds Joseph Dziedzic, who is retiring after eight years of distinguished service as Integer President and CEO and will continue to serve as an advisor through March 31, 2026, to support a smooth transition.

Khales joined Integer in 2018 as President of the Cardio & Vascular business. Most recently, as Chief Operating Officer, he oversaw both of Integer's business units and its global operations.

Prior to joining Integer, Khales held senior leadership roles at CECO Environmental Corp. and Ingersoll Rand Co.

