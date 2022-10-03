Integer Holdings' (NYSE:ITGR) Returns On Capital Tell Us There Is Reason To Feel Uneasy

When we're researching a company, it's sometimes hard to find the warning signs, but there are some financial metrics that can help spot trouble early. More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. This indicates the company is producing less profit from its investments and its total assets are decreasing. So after we looked into Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR), the trends above didn't look too great.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Integer Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.051 = US$132m ÷ (US$2.8b - US$198m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Therefore, Integer Holdings has an ROCE of 5.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 9.3%. NYSE:ITGR Return on Capital Employed October 3rd 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Integer Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Integer Holdings here for free.

So How Is Integer Holdings' ROCE Trending?

There is reason to be cautious about Integer Holdings, given the returns are trending downwards. To be more specific, the ROCE was 6.5% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Integer Holdings to turn into a multi-bagger.

Our Take On Integer Holdings' ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. In spite of that, the stock has delivered a 17% return to shareholders who held over the last five years. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

