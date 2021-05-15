Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Integer Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.041 = US$89m ÷ (US$2.3b - US$162m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2021).

So, Integer Holdings has an ROCE of 4.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 8.7%.

NYSE:ITGR Return on Capital Employed May 15th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Integer Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Integer Holdings Tell Us?

Over the past five years, Integer Holdings' ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at Integer Holdings in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On Integer Holdings' ROCE

In a nutshell, Integer Holdings has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 191% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

Integer Holdings does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

