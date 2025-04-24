Integer Holdings Names Payman Khales President And CEO, Succeeding Joseph Dziedzic

(RTTNews) - Integer Holdings Corp. (ITGR), a medical device contract development and manufacturing organization, announced Thursday the appointment of Chief Operating Officer Payman Khales as the President and Chief Executive Officer, effective October 24.

Khales succeeds Joseph Dziedzic, who will retire as President and Chief Executive Officer and will step down from the Board of Directors, with effect from the same date.

Dziedzic will serve as an advisor to the Company through March 31, 2026.

Khales joined Integer in 2018 as President of the Cardio & Vascular business. Since becoming COO, he has overseen both of Integers business units, Cardio & Vascular and Cardiac Rhythm Management & Neuromodulation, along with global operations and manufacturing strategy.

Prior to joining Integer, Khales served as President of the Environmental Technologies business segment for CECO Environmental Corp., and also held several leadership roles at Ingersoll Rand Company.

