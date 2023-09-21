Integer Holdings (ITGR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Integer Holdings Corp (Symbol: ITGR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $78.96, changing hands as low as $78.67 per share. Integer Holdings Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ITGR's low point in its 52 week range is $50.05 per share, with $96.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.78.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.