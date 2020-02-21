Integer Holdings (ITGR) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR reported fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18 by 5.9%. The bottom line also improved 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.



Revenues improved 7.5% year over year to $325.6 million on a reported basis. Moreover, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.6%.



2019 at a Glance



In 2019, the company reported revenues worth $1.26 billion, which improved 3.5% from the previous year. The top line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.8%.



Adjusted EPS for the year was $4.68, which surged 23.2% from the prior year. The figure also surpassed the consensus mark by 1.7%.

Segmental Analysis



Integer Holdings operates through two segments — Medical Sales and Non-Medical Sales.



Medical Sales



At the segment, reported revenues were $311.7 million, up 7.4% year over year. Revenues improved 7.2% from the prior-year quarter on an organic basis.



Medical Sales has three sub-segments — Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics and Portable Medical (AS&O); Cardio & Vascular; and Cardiac & Neuromodulation.



Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics and Portable Medical



Integer Holdings’ Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics & Portable Medical segment has been divested to Viant. Consequently, revenues at the segment include net sales from the acquirer Viant under supply agreements associated with the divestiture.



Revenues amounted to $33.9 million, up 6.7% from the prior-year quarter. Further, the metric improved 6.8% on an organic basis. Per management, higher end-market demand for advanced surgical and orthopedic products contributed to the upside.



Cardio & Vascular



Revenues at the segment totaled $158.5 million, up 5.9% from the prior-year quarter and 5.6% organically. Per management, a substantial rise in peripheral vascular demand from a customer launching and existing program into a new geography, and market growth contributed to the upside. However, incremental sales from inking a customer contract on existing business completely offset the impact of an end of life electrophysiology program.



Cardiac & Neuromodulation



Revenues at this segment totaled $119.3 million, up 9.5% from the prior-year quarter and on an organic basis. This can be attributed to new and next generation product launches, underlying strength in existing cardiac rhythm management programs, and new customer agreement on existing business. However, the upside was partially offset by lost sales on account of the impact of Nuvectra Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.



Non-Medical Sales



Reported revenues at the segment totaled $13.9 million, up 9.2% on both year over year and organic basis.



Margin Analysis



Integer Holdings generated a gross profit of $76 million in the fourth quarter, down 14% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, gross margin in quarter contracted 590 basis points (bps) to 23.3%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) were $37.7 million, up 7.2% year over year.



Research, development and engineering costs grossed $11.8 million in the quarter, up 16.2% year over year.



Total operating income amounted to $22.6 million, down 42.9% year over year. However, adjusted income from operations totaled $41 million, improving 7% year over year.



Operating margin in the quarter under review was 6.9%, down 620 bps year over year.



2020 Guidance



For 2020, adjusted earnings per share are expected in the range of $5.10-$5.30, indicating an improvement of 9-13% from the previous year. The mid-point of the latest guidance range of $5.20 is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.96.



On a reported basis, Integer Holdings expects 2020 earnings to range between $3.83 and $4.03, indicating an improvement of 39-46% from the previous year.



For 2020, the company estimates reported revenues between $1.29 billion and $1.31 billion. On an adjusted basis, the company expects revenues in the same band, indicating an improvement of 3-4% from the previous year. Notably, the mid-point of the guidance is above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 billion.



Adjusted income from operations is anticipated between $169 million and $176 million, reflecting an improvement of 9-14% from that of 2019.



Summing Up



Integer Holdings exited the fourth quarter on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company gains from its Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics and Portable Medical, Cardio and Vascular plus Cardiac & Neuromodulation product lines. Strong demand across key areas like structural heart and peripheral vascular is an added positive. Upbeat outlook for 2020 instills investor optimism in the stock. The company also paid portion of its debt in the quarter under review.



Meanwhile, the company witnessed contraction in both gross and operating margins in the quarter under review.



Zacks Rank



Currently, Integer Holdings carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Earnings of Other MedTech Majors at a Glance



Some better-ranked stocks which reported solid results this earning season are Stryker Corporation SYK, Accuray Incorporated ARAY and IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. IDXX. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Stryker delivered fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted EPS of $2.49, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2%. Fourth-quarter reported revenues of $4.13 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%. The company carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Accuray reported second-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of a penny, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 7 cents. Net revenues of $98.8 million outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3%. The company sports a Zacks Rank #1.



IDEXX Laboratories reported fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted EPS of $1.04, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 91 cents by 14.3%. Revenues were $605.4 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%. The company carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

