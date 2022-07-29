Integer Holdings (ITGR) Q2 Earnings Miss, FY22 View Revised

Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 in the second quarter of 2022, which declined 2.8% year over year. The figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.9%.

The adjustments include expenses related to the amortization of intangible assets, among others.

GAAP EPS for the quarter was 62 cents a share, reflecting a plunge of 30.3% year over year.

Revenues in Detail

Integer Holdings registered revenues of $350.1 million in the second quarter, up 12.2% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.4%.

Organically, revenues increased 5.3%.

Robust performances by the Medical segment of the company drove the top line.

Segmental Analysis

Integer Holdings operates through two segments — Medical Sales and Non-Medical Sales.

Medical Sales reported revenues of $339.8 million, up 12.7% year over year on a reported and 5.6% on an organic basis.

Medical Sales has three product lines — Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics and Portable Medical (AS&O); Cardio & Vascular; and Cardiac & Neuromodulation.

Integer Holdings’ AS&O business includes sales under a supply agreement with the acquirer of the divested AS&O product line. Revenues amounted to $23.3 million, flat year over year on a reported and up 0.1% on an organic basis. Per management, this resulted from a decline in demand for COVID-related ventilators and patient monitoring components.

Revenues at the Cardio & Vascular business totaled $180.6 million, up 24.8% from the prior-year quarter on a reported basis and up 16.7% organically. The strong year-over-year performance was driven by solid demand in the neurovascular, electrophysiology and structural heart markets, as well as the Oscor and Aran acquisitions.

Revenues at the Cardiac & Neuromodulation business were $135.9 million, up 1.7% year over year on a reported but down 5.4% on an organic basis. The business recorded strong year-over-year sales growth resulting from the Oscor, Inc. buyout. However, this was offset by labor and supply-chain constraints.

Revenues in the Non-Medical segment totaled $10.2 million, down 1.4% year over year, both on a reported and an organic basis. Sales at the Electrochem product line, part of the Non-Medical segment, declined 1% due to supplier shortages, which hampered Integer Holdings’ ability to fulfill strong customer demand.

Integer Holdings Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Integer Holdings Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Integer Holdings Corporation Quote

Margin Analysis

Integer Holdings generated gross profit of $92.9 million in the second quarter, up 4.7% year over year. The gross margin in the reported quarter contracted 191 basis points (bps) to 26.5%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $41.8 million, up 18.1% year over year. Research, development and engineering costs were $14.9 million in the quarter, up 8.2% year over year. Adjusted operating expenses of $56.7 million increased 15.4% year over year.

Adjusted operating profit totaled $36.2 million, reflecting an 8.6% plunge from the prior-year quarter. Adjusted operating margin in the second quarter contracted 235 bps to 10.4%.

Financial Position

Integer Holdings exited second-quarter 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $15.6 million compared with $25.7 million at the end of the first quarter. Total debt (including the current portion) at the end of second-quarter 2022 was $947.1 million compared with $829.6 million at the end of the first quarter.

Cumulative net cash flow from operating activities at the end of second-quarter 2022 was $37 million compared with $68.8 million a year ago.

2022 Guidance

Integer Holdings has revised its financial outlook for the full-year 2022 owing to strong demand, accelerating new product introductions and its recent Oscor and Aran buyouts.

For 2022, the company now expects revenues in the range of $1,370 million - $1,395 million (suggesting an improvement of 12- 14%) from the 2021 reported figure, up from the previously-provided outlook of $1,356 million to $1,381 million (suggesting an improvement of 11- 13%) from the 2021 reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.37 billion.

Organically, sales growth expectations have been increased to 6-8% from 5-7%.

The company has lowered its expectations for full-year adjusted EPS to the band of $4.20 to $4.50 (suggesting an improvement of 3-10%) from the 2021 reported figure, compared to the earlier-provided projection of $4.32 to $4.62 (suggesting an improvement of 6-13%) from the 2021 reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $4.51.

Our Take

Integer Holdings exited the second quarter of 2022 with better-than-expected revenues. The strong year-over-year top-line performance is impressive. Robust performances by the Medical segment along with strength in the Cardio & Vascular and Cardiac & Neuromodulation product lines are encouraging. Continued business recovery despite the U.S. labor constraints and global supply-chain disruptions is encouraging. A raised revenue outlook raises our optimism.

However, lower-than-expected earnings and year-over-year fall in the bottom line is disappointing. Lower Non-Medical sales in the quarter is disappointing as well. Contraction of both margins also does not bode well. The company’s business was also widely hampered by labor and supply-chain constraints.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Integer Holdings currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have announced quarterly results are Quest Diagnostics Incorporated DGX, Humana Inc. HUM and Alkermes plc ALKS.

Quest Diagnostics, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted EPS of $2.36, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.8%. Revenues of $2.45 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 7.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Quest Diagnostics has an earnings yield of 7.1% compared with the industry’s 3.2%. DGX’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in one, the average being 12.1%.

Humana, having a Zacks Rank #2, reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted EPS of $8.67, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13%. Revenues of $23.7 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 1.2%.

Humana has an estimated long-term growth rate of 14.1%. HUM’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 9.1%.

Alkermes reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted EPS of 6 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 50%. Second-quarter revenues of $276.2 million outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1%. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

Alkermes has an estimated long-term growth rate of 25.1%. ALKS’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 325.5%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.