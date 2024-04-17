Integer Holdings (ITGR) Price Target Increased by 7.90% to 127.35

The average one-year price target for Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR) has been revised to 127.35 / share. This is an increase of 7.90% from the prior estimate of 118.03 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 101.00 to a high of 145.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.74% from the latest reported closing price of 119.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 621 funds or institutions reporting positions in Integer Holdings. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 6.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITGR is 0.25%, an increase of 8.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.73% to 46,136K shares. The put/call ratio of ITGR is 2.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,229K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,249K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITGR by 8.27% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,648K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,724K shares, representing a decrease of 4.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITGR by 74.98% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,596K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,633K shares, representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITGR by 13.04% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,202K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,255K shares, representing a decrease of 4.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITGR by 4.79% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,132K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 536K shares, representing an increase of 52.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITGR by 134.82% over the last quarter.

Integer Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

eger Holdings Corporation is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical, advanced surgical and orthopedics markets. The company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, it develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. Greatbatch Medical®, Lake Region Medical™ and Electrochem® comprise the company's brands.

