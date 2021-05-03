Integer Holdings (ITGR) Loses 1.3% Despite Q1 Earnings Beat

Shares of Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR have lost 1.3% on Apr 30, following the company's first-quarter 2021 results.



The company reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 97 cents, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 86 cents by 12.8%. However, the bottom line fell 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Revenue Details

Revenues declined 11.6% year over year to $290.5 million on a reported basis. However, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.6%.

Segmental Analysis

Integer Holdings operates through two segments — Medical Sales and Non-Medical Sales.



Medical Sales



At the segment, reported revenues were $282.9 million, down 11.1% year over year. Revenues declined 11.4% from the prior-year quarter on an organic basis.



Medical Sales has three sub-segments — Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics and Portable Medical (AS&O); Cardio & Vascular; and Cardiac & Neuromodulation.



Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics and Portable Medical



Integer Holdings’ Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics & Portable Medical segment has been divested to Viant. Consequently, revenues at the segment comprise net sales from acquirer Viant under supply agreements associated with the divestiture.



Revenues amounted to $25.4 million, down 18.7% year over year and 18.7% on an organic basis. Per management, the downside was due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cardio & Vascular



Revenues at the segment totaled $149.2 million, down 16.8% from the prior-year quarter and 17.4% organically.



Cardiac & Neuromodulation



Revenues at this segment were $108.4 million, up 0.5% on both year-over-year and organic basis.



Non-Medical Sales



Reported revenues at the segment totaled $7.5 million, down 26.2% on both year-over-year and organic basis.

Margin Analysis

Integer Holdings generated a gross profit of $84.5 million in the first quarter, down 12.6% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, gross margin in the reported quarter contracted 30 basis points (bps) to 29.1%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) were $35.5 million, down 2.6% year over year.



Research, development and engineering costs were $13.5 million in the quarter, up 1.7% year over year.



Total operating income amounted to $34.6 million, which declined 21.5% year over year. Operating margin in the quarter under review was 11.9%, down 150 bps year over year.

2021 Guidance

For second-quarter 2021, the company projects sales to be moderately better than the first quarter.



For the full-year 2021, the company projects sales to be $1.18-$1.21 billion (representing growth of 10-12%). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.19 billion.

Adjusted EPS is anticipated to be $3.52-$3.90 (indicating growth of 27-41%). The consensus mark stands at $3.85 per share.



Adjusted operating income is projected to be $175-$190 million, reflecting growth of 22-32%.

Summing Up

Integer Holdings exited the first quarter on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the company witnessed weak performance across its Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics and Portable Medical and Cardio & Vascular segments in the quarter under review. Also, contraction in both gross and operating margins remains a concern.



Nonetheless, a solid guidance looks promising. Improvement in Cardiac and Neuromodulation business is a positive. Per management, the first-quarter results highlight continued recovery from the impact of the pandemic as both earnings and revenues displayed substantial improvement on a sequential basis.

Zacks Rank

Currently, Integer Holdings carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Earnings of Other MedTech Majors at a Glance

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have already announced their quarterly results are Merit Medical Systems, Inc. MMSI, Boston Scientific Corporation BSX and HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.



Merit Medical reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted EPS of 52 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 40.5%. First-quarter worldwide revenues of $248.9 million outpaced the consensus mark by 7.7%.



Boston Scientific reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted EPS of 37 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 32.1%. First-quarter revenues of $2.75 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 5.3%.



HCA Healthcare reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted EPS of $4.14, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.6%. Net revenues of $14 billion exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.2%.

