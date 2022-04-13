Integer Holdings' (ITGR) Latest Buyout to Expand Its Footprint

Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR recently announced its acquisition of Connemara Biomedical Holdings Teoranta, including its operating subsidiaries, Aran Biomedical and Proxy Biomedical (collectively known as Aran or Aran Biomedical). The buyout was completed for €120 million, with additional contingent consideration payable based on Aran Biomedical’s financial performance in 2022.

It should be noted that Aran Biomedical is located in the medical device hub of Galway, Ireland. Thus, Integer Holdings’ latest acquisition expands its presence and proximity to customers in the region.

The latest buyout is expected to enhance Integer Holdings’ ability to provide complete solutions for critical delivery and therapeutic devices in high-growth cardiovascular markets, such as structural heart and neurovascular, to name a few. This is likely to significantly solidify the company’s position in the global Medical space.

Rationale Behind the Acquisition

Aran Biomedical is a renowned provider of proprietary medical textiles, high-precision biomaterial coverings and coatings, as well as advanced metal and polymer braiding. In other words, it delivers development and manufacturing solutions for implantable medical devices. The buyout is likely to enhance Integer Holdings’ product offerings to a great extent, along with expanding its presence in high growth markets.

Per Integer Holdings’ management, the addition of Aran Biomedical’s differentiated implant technology solutions to its own portfolio will likely enhance its ability to meet customers’ needs. It is also expected that Integer Holdings will be the customers’ partner of choice for creating the next generation of life-saving and life-enhancing medical devices.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Research and Markets, the global biomaterials market was valued at $122.92 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach $725.88 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of approximately 17.9%. Factors like increasing demand for plastic surgery and wound-healing therapies, rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and growing demand for implantable devices are likely to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the latest buyout is likely to provide a significant boost to Integer Holdings’ business globally.

Notable Development

In February, Integer Holdings reported robust fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein it recorded solid improvements in its top and bottom lines. The company also confirmed completing the acquisition of Oscor in December 2021. Oscor is a Florida-based private medical device company with significant manufacturing operations in the Dominican Republic.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have lost 11.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 3.4% fall. The S&P 500 has risen 6.9% in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

