Integer Holdings (ITGR) Gains 30.5% YTD: What's Driving the Stock?

Integer Holdings ITGR witnessed strong momentum year to date. Shares of the company have gained 30.5% against the 0.1% decline of the industry in the same time frame. The S&P 500 Composite has risen 19.6% during the same period.

With healthy fundamentals and strong growth opportunities, this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company appears to be a solid wealth creator for its investors at the moment.

Plano, TX-based Integer Holdings manufactures and develops medical devices and components primarily for original equipment manufacturers.

Integer Holdings operates through two segments — Medical Sales and Non-Medical Sales. Medical Sales has three sub-segments — Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics and Portable Medical (AS&O); Cardio and Vascular (C&V); and Cardiac Rhythm Management & Neuromodulation (CRM&N).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors Favoring ITGR’s Growth

Integer Holdings is witnessing an upward trend in its stock price, prompted by its execution of manufacturing excellence initiatives, an improved supply chain, and a direct labor environment. The optimism led by a solid second-quarter 2024 performance and its strength in Medical sales are expected to contribute further.

Investors seemed to be optimistic about Integer Holdings’ stable footing in the cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular and advanced surgical markets. In October, ITGR announced that it has entered into an agreement to divest its Electrochem business, which focuses on non-medical applications for the energy, military and environmental sectors, to Ultralife Corporation. Following the divestiture transaction, Integer Holdings is likely to completely focus on its medical business segment with additional cash to pay down debt and execute its inorganic growth strategy.

In September, ITGR announced the completion of its facility expansions in Ireland. This announcement followed the official opening of an 80,000 sq. ft. expansion of Integer Holdings guidewire manufacturing facility in New Ross, County Wexford, Ireland, earlier in September. This expansion in Ireland provides ITGR with the capacity and differentiated capabilities to amplify its customers’ innovation and help them bring products to market faster. Accordingly, investors seemed to be optimistic following this news.

Integer Holdings exited the second quarter of 2024 with better-than-expected results. The strong year-over-year top-line and bottom-line performances were impressive. Robust performances by the Medical segment and strength in all the product lines of the Medical segment were encouraging. These factors must have aided in surging the stock’s price.

Integer Holdings generated a gross profit of $119.4 million in the second quarter, up 12.8% year over year. The gross margin in the second quarter expanded 92 basis points (bps) to 27.4%. Adjusted operating profit totaled $56.2 million in the second quarter, reflecting a 30.3% uptick from the prior-year quarter. Adjusted operating margin in the second quarter expanded 211 bps to 12.9%. The expansion of both margins bodes well for the stock and has contributed to raising the price of the stock.

Factors That May Offset the Gains for ITGR

Integer Holdings’ business depends on a continuous supply of raw materials. The supply and price of raw materials may be susceptible to fluctuations due to transportation issues, government regulations and price controls, among others. Significant increases in the cost of raw materials, which cannot be recovered through increases in the prices of the company’s products, could affect its operating results.

A Look at Estimates

Integer Holdings’earnings per share (EPS) in 2024 and 2025 are expected to increase 13.5% and 14.3% to $5.30 and $6.06 on a year-over-year basis, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS has decreased 1 cent for 2024 and 2025 in the past 30 days.

Revenues for 2024 and 2025 are anticipated to rise 9.3% and 7.1% to $1.75 billion and $1.88 billion, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

